EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – A winning scratch-off ticket worth $50,000.

That’s the prize Ohio Lottery officials say Maxwell Latkovic of Eastlake won after playing the game Millions.

Lottery officials say Latkovic purchased the ticket at Faya Khan Inc. in Willoughby.

Of course, the government gets a share of the winnings. After taxes, lottery officials say, Latkovic will take home $36,000.