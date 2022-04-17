EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Easter fans are checking out the Euclid “Jellybeanville” Easter display today, hoping to meet the Easter Bunny.

For the 61st year of the annual display at 25401 Zeman Avenue, event organizers say they are highlighting Ukraine, with the curb lawn draped in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

For those who may be missing the event Sunday, the display is up through Monday.



Steve “Cottontail” Kaselak, mayor of Jellybeanville, said he started the exhibit decades ago because he loves color and spring is worth celebrating.

Admission to Jellybeanville is free. But donations are being collected for the Journey Center for Safety and Healing.