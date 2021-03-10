Easter Bunny coming back to Great Lakes Mall

**Find out how to decorate Easter eggs in the video above**

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — The Easter Bunny is soon hopping back to the Great Lakes Mall in Mentor.

Starting on Friday, March 19 at 11:00 a.m., Easter Bunny fans can reserve visit and photography times daily until the day before the holiday. Easter falls on April 4 this year.

Along with that, the mall is offering an Easter Egg Hunt event as well as an Easter-themed craft event on March 20 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

“We are proud to continue to offer opportunities for our community to safely gather at Great Lakes Mall and to reimagine time-honored traditions in new ways,” Rob Dascoli, General Manager at Great Lakes Mall, said in a statement.

Social distancing guidelines will remain in place throughout these visits and events, including mask wearing.