Bringing happiness: East side church passes out Easter baskets to community families

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With Easter just around the corner, one local church passed out sweet treats to the community.

Saturday afternoon, the Grace Tabernacle Baptist Church gave out Easter candy and baskets to those families in need of a pick-me-up.

The church, located at 5020 Mayfield Road, is pastored by FOX 8’s own Wayne Dawson.

“The basic thing is Easter is a time of celebration and happiness so we just want it to be a blessing to the young people, it’s been a very difficult year for them,” Dawson said. “We want them to know we truly care and this is our way of giving back.”

