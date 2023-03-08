Skip to content
Fox 8 Cleveland WJW
Cleveland
30°
WATCH NOW
FOX 8 News
Sign Up
Cleveland
30°
WATCH NOW
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Watch Fox 8 News
Digital Danger: Sextortion in Ohio
East Palestine train derailment
Remarkable Women
Powerball
Mega Millions
Voices of Unity
Ohio News
Coronavirus
Sign up for FOX 8 Newsletters
FOX 8 I-Team
Washington DC Bureau
Politics from The Hill
Video
Missing
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Akron considers plans for realigning school buildings
Video
Crash closes I-90W, delays traffic in Lake County
Video
Musician whose Oscars dress blocked audience says …
Video
Habitat for Humanity dedicates Cleveland home to …
Video
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe weather guide
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 apps
LIVE: Vermilion Woollybear Cam
Closings
Pinpoint School Closings
Closing Text Alerts
AM Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
Kenny gets swept up in the Pickleball craze
Video
Top Stories
Fox Recipe Box: Hot Reuben Dip
Video
Top Stories
Golden Retriever Rescue in desperate need of foster …
Video
Urban Squash Cleveland uses game of squash to help …
Video
From sap to syrup – Kenny witnesses ‘maple sugaring …
Video
Fox 8 Jukebox: Hubb’s Groove
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland Cavaliers
Friday Night Touchdown
The Big Game
Top Stories
Why you might get to watch Guardians play for free
Video
Top Stories
Browns re-sign Ethan Pocic: report
Top Stories
Browns restructure Deshaun Watson’s contract: report
Video
Cavaliers battle back from 16 down to beat Hornets
Kent State facing Indiana in start of NCAA Tournament
Video
March Madness 2023: Selection Sunday arrives
Video
Seen on TV
Contests
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Contact Us
Contests
Calendar
Meet The Team
Sponsored Content
Sign up for daily news updates
Nexstar News Partners
Closed Caption Questions
Having problems watching FOX 8 on antenna?
Public File Assistance
Advertise with FOX 8
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
East Palestine Train Derailment
Ohio AG to announce next steps with Norfolk Southern
Top East Palestine Train Derailment Headlines
Around the Buckeye State
Woman hospitalized after being hit by car in Akron
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
Why you might get to watch Guardians play for free
St. Patrick’s Day: Pubs, parade, events in NE Ohio
Amber alert canceled; Ohio toddler found safe
When could daylight saving time end in Ohio?
Autopsy for baby in Ohio Amber Alert released
The 10 most dangerous highways in Ohio
Where to get Lenten dinner in NE Ohio
Ohio bill would reduce age requirement for officers
Verdict announced in Householder bribery trial
NOPEC electric to come back — what it means for your …
View All Ohio News