EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WJW) — Food, water, personal care items were handed out by volunteers in East Palestine on Saturday.

For a mom like Mallory Burkett, this kind of drive is going a long way at the moment.

“Like I have let the kids shower but I’m making them brush their teeth with bottled water. Everything’s been with bottled water. You just don’t know, I say you don’t want to brush your teeth with cancer,” shared Burkett.

Lisa Wallace, co-founder of the Brightside project, says this kind of outreach is what their non-profit is built for.

“We were able to mobilize our crisis relief team fairly quickly and start meeting the needs of the people,” explained Wallace.

The past four weeks, people like Brandi Guy have been volunteering their time to lend a helping hand in East Palestine.

“It’s really important. You know, no one is going to suffer from not eating pizza but it’s really nice to be able to give back. To show that people want to help out and are constantly thinking about them,” said Guy.

That support has been felt and deeply appreciated.

“I think it’s wonderful. People were very supportive, all the surrounding communities. It’s been a real outpouring,” explained Mahoney.