[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage of indictments on public corruption and civil rights violations against several East Cleveland police officers.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The former East Cleveland police chief indicted amid an ongoing corruption probe of the department is now facing new charges relating to tax fraud and money laundering.

Scott Gardner, 48, of Ravenna, was initially indicted in August 2022 on 13 counts including theft in office, telecommunications fraud and tampering with records. His recent re-reindictment in Cuyahoga County added 11 new counts related to filing fraudulent tax returns, money laundering and new theft offenses.

Gardner now faces two new third-degree felony counts of money laundering, accused of concealing or disguising unlawful gains through transactions, as well as skirting requirements for reporting transactions.

Gardner’s re-indictment also adds new charges of theft in office and grand theft. He now faces a second allegation of stealing from the police department or its local police lodge between February 2015 and April 2020 — a theft valued between $7,500 and $150,000. He’s also newly accused of stealing property or services owned by the public, such as by the state or city, or a political party.

A new count of passing bad checks alleges he tried to defraud two banks through seven checks he wrote to himself or his business between February and May of 2019, each ranging between $3,500 and $6,000. He was previously accused of trying to defraud the bank and the police lodge by writing seven other bad checks ranging between $4,500 and $7,500 in 2019 and 2020.

He also faces six new charges for allegedly filing false tax returns.

Gardner’s pretrial on his previous charges was pushed back to June 20 to account for the new charges, court records show.

The new charges come amid an ongoing FBI investigation into public corruption offenses and civil rights violations by Gardner and more than a dozen other East Cleveland police officers.