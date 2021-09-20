East Cleveland pursuit suspect crashes into hospital

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A pursuit with a suspect in East Cleveland ended at the hospital.

The pursuit started around 11:15 p.m. Sunday in East Cleveland.

The suspect drove into Lake County and back to Euclid, where the suspect crashed into Euclid Hospital hospital, hitting a gas line on the side of the building.

FOX 8 Photo

The suspect got out on foot and jumped into a lake to swim away from police but eventually swam back and was taken into custody.

The suspect has not been identified. Police have not said what started the pursuit.

The gas leak had crews from Dominion Energy, Cleveland and Euclid Fire on the scene.