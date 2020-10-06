East Cleveland pursuit ends in crash

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A chase involving East Cleveland police ended in a crash in Cleveland early Tuesday.

East Cleveland police have not said why they started pursuing the driver.

The driver crashed into a pole at St. Clair and E. 131st St. around 2:15 a.m.









The driver was taken to the hospital and will then be taken into custody on several outstanding warrants, police tell FOX 8.

Roads were closed in the area while police investigated the crash.

