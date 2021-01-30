East Cleveland police take 3 into custody following another vehicle chase, crash

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — East Cleveland police officers were reportedly involved in another vehicle chase today, after a chase turned deadly early this morning.

Police Chief Scott Gardner told FOX 8 that the second incident occurred at 5:21 p.m. after officers had attempted to pull over a minivan for reportedly not showing a license plate and had highly tinted windows.

The vehicle’s driver pulled over for the traffic stop at first, but then sped off once police tried to get near.

The chase reportedly went down Coit Avenue to East 131, but when the van’s driver tried to turn, they crashed the vehicle into a utility pole. Three suspects then hightailed it out of the vehicle and ran. Officers were able to catch up with the three, two of whom were said to have firearms, and took them into custody, Gardner said.

No one was reportedly injured in the crash.