EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — East Cleveland police are looking for an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing by her family.
According to the department, Johneteha Spencer left her house on Strathmore Ave. around 4 p.m. on July 29 and hasn’t returned.
She was said to be heading to an unknown man’s house on Allegheny Ave. in East Cleveland. Police were told he is 24 years old.
The girl was last seen wearing a white tank top, multi colored face mask, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call East Cleveland Police Department at 216-451-1234.
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- East Cleveland police searching for missing 11-year-old last seen on Wednesday
- Back to school: Congress divided as schools in south prepare to reopen amid coronavirus pandemic
- Law enforcement leaders say push for police reform has gone too far
- Three sisters stand trial for killing father, records show he had history of abuse
- Browns QBs and rookies start training after successfully completing COVID-19 testing