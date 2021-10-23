East Cleveland police searching for male suspect in gas station homicide

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHW) — East Cleveland police are reportedly investigating a homicide incident that occurred early Saturday morning.

Police said they arrived on scene at the Express Gas station on Euclid Avenue, after there were reports a man was down on the ground near the building. Once there, around 3:15 a.m., they said in a police report that the victim was still breathing but was unresponsive.

The man was taken by EMS to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead around 4 a.m.

Police said they were told the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with another male inside the gas station and that the unidentified suspect punched the victim, knocking him out.

The victim was reportedly then dragged out of the building and was left on the ground, police said. The suspect reportedly left in a blue vehicle of some kind.

The victim was 38 years old. Police said they are not releasing his name until the family is notified.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to reach out to the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. A $2,500 reward could be available for good information.