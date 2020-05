EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW)– The East Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a woman.

Dymond Cook, 20, was last seen Monday at about 10 a.m. on Page Avenue in East Cleveland.

Police said Cook had a kidney transplant and needs medication every 12 hours. She has other special needs as well, according to police.

Cook is 5 foot 3 and 185 pounds. She has pink hair.

