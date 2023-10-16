EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — East Cleveland Police are asking for your help to locate a homicide suspect.

Police said Terrell Tru Graves, 19, is a suspect in the murder of Ernest Rumph, 67. Anyone with information that can help lead to Graves’ arrest could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

East Cleveland Police were called to Potomac Avenue just before 9 p.m. on Friday for a man shot. That’s when they found Rumph, according to police.

Police attempted to save Rumph while waiting for EMS. He was then taken to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Graves was last seen in East Cleveland. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7563.