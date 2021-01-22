East Cleveland police say SWAT standoff has ended after motel assault

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A SWAT standoff that began Thursday afternoon at a motel in the 15740 block of Euclid Ave. in East Cleveland ended early Friday morning.

Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, East Cleveland police say a suspect assaulted a manager at a hotel with a rifle and barricaded himself in a room.

SWAT and uniformed officers were on the scene until early Friday morning.

East Cleveland police say the suspect was shooting at SWAT team members during the standoff.

The suspect was taken into custody after receiving a gunshot to the arm.

He has not been identified.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be investigating the shooting.

East Cleveland police say RTA assisted during the standoff.

There was a car of small children located across the street from the motel.

RTA picked them up to take them to a safe location.

They also transported people who were staying at the motel during the standoff.