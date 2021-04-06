East Cleveland police officer injured in chase resulting in crash

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — An East Cleveland police chase resulted in a vehicle crash that injured multiple people Tuesday afternoon, officials reported.

A police cruiser crashed into another vehicle that was not a part of the pursuit in the area of St. Clair Avenue and East 123rd Street.

East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner told FOX 8 that a man in that vehicle was taken to the hospital for a cut arm while the police officer was also injured and taken to the hospital.

WJW photo

The driver of the vehicle being pursued crashed as well, Gardner said, but was able to walk away from the scene.

Gardner said the plates did not match the suspect’s vehicle. An investigation is still on going into this incident.