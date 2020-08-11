East Cleveland police looking for person who shot woman in face

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — East Cleveland police are asking for help locating a shooting suspect.

Police said at around 9:27 Tuesday morning, officers responded to Euclid Avenue for a female victim who had been shot in the face.

The woman was taken to University Hospitals where she is said to be in stable condition.

According to East Cleveland police, a witness saw a male suspect leave the area. If you were in the area of Shaw and Welton Avenue and have information about the shooting, you’re asked to please contact the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at (216) 443-7234.

You can remain anonymous.

Police said if the information you provide leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved you will be eligible for a $2,500 reward.

