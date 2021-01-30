East Cleveland police issue Amber Alert for 5-year-old boy

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — East Cleveland police Saturday night issued an Amber Alert for a five-year-old boy.

According to police, Jaion Harris was taken by his mother, Jasmine Harris, 26, at around 10 p.m. Friday from Graham Rd.

Jaion is described as a Black male, 2’5,” 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a black and white dalmatian outfit.

The child’s mother is described as a Black female, 5’7,” 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

No photos of the missing boy or his mother have been released.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2007 white Chevy Malibu, license plate number K399234.

Please call police at 216-451-1234 if you know their whereabouts.