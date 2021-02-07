East Cleveland police investigating fatal stabbing, suspect in custody

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — East Cleveland police are investigating a fatal stabbing.

According to the department, an officer responded to the 13400 block of Euclid Avenue for a male down around 1:40 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, they found the victim on the ground.

He was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said he had suffered a stab wound to the upper right chest.

A male suspect is currently in custody. The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call East Cleveland police at 216-681-2162.