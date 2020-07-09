East Cleveland police investigating fatal shooting of 15-year-old girl

*Watch our report above on a separate shooting on E. 90th in Cleveland.*

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — East Cleveland police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was shot and killed.

According to the department, officers responded to Alleghany and Northfield Ave. around 12:45 p.m. on July 5. Upon arrival, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators said she passed away from her injuries on July 7.

No other details about the shooting were made available.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the East Cleveland Police Department at 216-681-2162. You can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

