*Watch our report above on a separate shooting on E. 90th in Cleveland.*
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — East Cleveland police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was shot and killed.
According to the department, officers responded to Alleghany and Northfield Ave. around 12:45 p.m. on July 5. Upon arrival, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.
She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators said she passed away from her injuries on July 7.
No other details about the shooting were made available.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the East Cleveland Police Department at 216-681-2162. You can remain anonymous and reward money is available.
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Great Lakes Science Center employee tests positive for coronavirus
- East Cleveland police investigating fatal shooting of 15-year-old girl
- Lorain, Summit counties added to Level 3 of state’s coronavirus risk alert system
- Ohio to offer financial help to colleges, schools for coronavirus expenses; state releases college campus reopening guidelines
- Second stimulus check: Could payments be limited to those making $40,000 or less?