East Cleveland police investigating assault on 60-year-old man that turned deadly

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — East Cleveland police are investigating after they say a 60-year-old man was assaulted and killed.

Wednesday around 12 p.m., police say they were dispatched to 15103 Euclid Avenue for a report of a man who was assaulted by two men.

Police say when East Cleveland E.M.S. arrived on the scene, they pronounced the man dead.

East Cleveland police are asking for help to identify a woman who they are calling a “potential suspect.” Police say she appears to be wearing medical scrubs .

East Cleveland police are asking for help to identify a woman who is a possible suspect in a homicide

Detectives, the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiners were contacted for crime scene assistance.

Police say if you know about the homicide or about the female in the photos, call the East Cleveland Police Department at 216-451-1234 or contact the Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers 216-252-7463.