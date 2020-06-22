WATCH LIVE: East Cleveland police investigating after eight-year-old girl reportedly shot

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — East Cleveland police are investigating after an eight-year-old girl was shot.
According to the department, it happened Sunday night near Forest Hills Blvd.
The child’s condition is currently unknown. Detectives are still on scene at this time.
