WATCH LIVE: East Cleveland police investigating after eight-year-old girl reportedly shot
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — East Cleveland police are investigating after an eight-year-old girl was shot.

According to the department, it happened Sunday night near Forest Hills Blvd.

The child’s condition is currently unknown. Detectives are still on scene at this time.

