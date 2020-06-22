East Cleveland police investigate the shooting of 8-year-old girl

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Police in East Cleveland are investigating the shooting of an 8-year-old girl.

Police responded to Forest Hills Blvd. in East Cleveland before 9 p.m.

Sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team the child was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

East Cleveland police say they are investigating after a child was shot this evening. Sources tell the I-Team the child rushed to the hospital and is now in surgery. — Peggy Gallek (@PeggyGallek) June 22, 2020

East Cleveland police have not said if they are looking for a suspect.

There is no information on the child’s condition.

It was a violent weekend in Northeast Ohio.

There were six shootings in Cleveland between 9 a.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday.

