East Cleveland police investigate the shooting of 8-year-old girl

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Police in East Cleveland are investigating the shooting of an 8-year-old girl.

Police responded to Forest Hills Blvd. in East Cleveland before 9 p.m.

Sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team the child was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

East Cleveland police have not said if they are looking for a suspect.

There is no information on the child’s condition.

It was a violent weekend in Northeast Ohio.

There were six shootings in Cleveland between 9 a.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday.

