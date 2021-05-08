East Cleveland police investigate following fatal morning shooting

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A man died early Saturday morning after sustaining apparent bullet wounds, East Cleveland police reported.

Police responded to the 13400 block of Forest Hills Avenue following reports of a man down and unresponsive in the area. EMS also arrived on scene and took the man to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead at 5:07 a.m.

Local police and Ohio BCI are investigating the incident.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the event, or who may know something is asked to reach out to East Cleveland detectives at 216-681-2162.