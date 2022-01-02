East Cleveland police investigate after active shooter situation left 2 wounded

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The East Cleveland Police Department issued a public safety alert for an active shooting situation around noon Sunday, urging people to stay clear of the area.

The alert has since been cleared, but the incident left a man shot and one woman stabbed, police reported.

As a suspect was reportedly shooting inside of the apartment complex, the East Cleveland SWAT team cleared the area but was unable to find anything, police said. Footage later revealed the suspect had ran away from the building.

East Cleveland EMS was escorted by police to where the victims were so they could administer help. Cleveland Heights and South Euclid police also arrived on the scene.

An investigation is ongoing. Those with information regarding the incident are asked to call detectives at 216-451-1234.