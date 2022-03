EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — In an effort to not let the new therapy dog at the Richmond Heights Police Department one-up them, East Cleveland police have introduced their therapy cat to steal the show.

Thumbs, a Polydactyl cat with many digits, is usually found in the police garage, assisting mechanics or getting the officers ready for the road.

The gray cat doesn’t show much of an interest in his several mice toys. Maybe with spring on it’s way, he’ll get his paws on a live one.