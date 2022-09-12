EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner will appear in court Monday morning to be arraigned on several charges including, grand theft and theft in office.

According to the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court docket, Gardner was indicted last month.

Details of the charges have not been released. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office declined to comment, saying the investigation is ongoing.

“I guess the only thing I can say is I’m bewildered at the allegations,” Gardner told the FOX 8 I-Team at the time. “As far as the theft in office, I have absolutely no idea what they purport me to have taken.”

In 2014, Gardner was sentenced to probation for tax charges related to a private security business.

At that time, he entered guilty pleas to tax charges. He was ordered to pay $28,390 in restitution and placed on probation for five years.

Since news of Gardner’s most recent charges, four other East Cleveland Police Department officers have been indicted for different and unrelated charges.

The I-Team found two East Cleveland police officers indicted for theft in office, interfering with civil rights, tampering with evidence, and dereliction of duty.

In another unrelated case, officers allegedly sold fake police reports for cash.

