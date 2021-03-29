East Cleveland police chase ends with crash in downtown Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW)– East Cleveland chased a stolen vehicle into downtown Cleveland on Monday.

Police were sent at about 11:30 a.m. to check out a suspicious vehicle, which they later discovered was stolen.

The suspect fled to North Olmsted, then Cleveland. According to East Cleveland police, he tried to hit police cruisers at Taft Avenue and Eddy Road, and at Dead Man’s Curve during the chase.

The suspect crashed into flower planters near the IMG Building on East 9th Street. He was detained by K-9 Jack and treated for bite wounds.

Two officers suffered minor injuries during the foot chase, and we treated and released.