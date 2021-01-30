East Cleveland police chase ends in deadly crash, officials say

RELATED VIDEO: Watch our report above on the Cleveland mayor’s grandson being involved in a police chase last weekend.

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — East Cleveland police are investigating after their officers were part of a chase that ended in a deadly crash.

According to the department, the pursuit started around 12:35 a.m. at the Marathon gas station.

Officers engaged a vehicle, which was believed to be involved in drug activity. That vehicle then fled the scene and crashed near St. Clair and E. 110th, becoming engulfed in flames.

“Officers extracted the vehicle’s driver, who continued to fight with officers after he was taken from the vehicle. Officers could be heard on body-camera multiple times asking the driver if anyone else was in the car,” Police Chief Scott Gardner said in a press release.

Officers attempted to see if anyone else was in the vehicle but the fire was too dangerous.

The chief said it was later determined that a passenger in the vehicle had died.

The driver has been identified as Ryan Pete Lavell Clemmons. He was found to have two loaded firearms. He is currently being held for aggravated vehicular homicide.