CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are investigating following a chase that ended in a crash Friday evening.

East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner tells FOX 8 that a pursuit did occur. He said it appears the chase was terminated right before the accident.

Our FOX 8 crew captured video of the crash, which happened at E. 79th and Superior in Cleveland, showing several vehicles involved.

It is not known if anyone was injured.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for more.