East Cleveland police asking for help to identify man found dead with two gunshot wounds to the head

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — East Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help to find the identity of a man shot to death and left on the ground in a residential neighborhood.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, police say they responded to the area of 1300 block of East 142nd Street for a call of a man down, according to a Facebook post.

When officers arrived, they say they found the man lying face down and unresponsive between two houses with two apparent gunshot wounds to the back of his head.

EMS responded to the scene and he was pronounced dead at the hospital, police say.

East Cleveland Detectives are investigating the incident.

If you were in the area of East 142nd Street in the city of East Cleveland and have information relative to this Homicide, you are asked to call the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at (216)-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at (216)-252-7463.

If the information you provide leads to the arrest and conviction of the person (s) responsible, you may get up to a $2,500 reward.