East Cleveland police asking for help in investigation after body found in field

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — East Cleveland police are investigating after a body was found in a field on Monday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of Terrace and Hastings after someone walking their dog in the park said they saw a body, according to a statement from the department.

Officers suspect there was foul play and contacted the detective bureau, who is on scene at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the East Cleveland Police Department (216) 451-1234.