East Cleveland police asking for help in investigation after body found in field

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

East Cleveland police

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — East Cleveland police are investigating after a body was found in a field on Monday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of Terrace and Hastings after someone walking their dog in the park said they saw a body, according to a statement from the department.

Officers suspect there was foul play and contacted the detective bureau, who is on scene at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the East Cleveland Police Department (216) 451-1234.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral