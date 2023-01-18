** Watch prior coverage in the player above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two former East Cleveland police officers indicted on public corruption charges have pleaded guilty to taking bribes.

Von Harris, 53, and Demarcko Johnson, 29, each pleaded guilty to a felony count of bribery, according to a Wednesday news release from Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

Both were indicted in September for selling fake police reports for cash in the summer of 2018, the FOX 8 I-Team reported.

On June 13 of that year, they took two $200 cash payments from an individual for the reports, while dressed in uniform outside the East Cleveland Police Department, according to the Wednesday release. They sold more reports for two payments of $500 outside of a gas station near Shaw and Euclid avenues in the city, on two separate occasions on June 20 and July 24, prosecutors said.

The FBI assisted in the investigation, finding Harris and Demarcko put the money toward personal uses. The person planned to use the reports to file an insurance claim worth more than $10,000, according to the release. That person’s identity was not revealed Wednesday.

“Police officers are held to a higher standard and these officers violated the oath they swore to uphold,” O’Malley is quoted in the release. “We are sending a stern warning that public corruption of any kind will not be tolerated in this county. The citizens of this county deserve better.”

The officers also permanently forfeited their state police training certifications.

They’re set for sentencing at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 21.

Harris and Demarcko are among nine current and former East Cleveland police officers who were indicted on public corruption charges, one of whom is the former police chief Scott Gardner, the FOX 8 I-Team reported.

Police camera footage obtained by the I-Team shows an instance in which officers appear to beat a suspect during an arrest in April. Some of the charges stem from alleged misconduct that happened years ago, investigators say.