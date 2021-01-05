East Cleveland officer-involved shooting being investigated after stolen vehicle pursuit

EAST CLEVELAND (WJW) — Authorities are investigating following an officer-involved shooting in East Cleveland Tuesday.

According to a release from police, at around 10:22 a.m., officers started pursuing a stolen vehicle near Alder. They said two males and a female were in the car.

The car hit several objects and then caught fire. Police said everyone in the car bailed out on Allandale.

The driver went behind houses and over a fence to the Apex Academy, police said. The release stated, “Officers called out several times on the radio that the male had a firearm and produced it. Officers fired an unknown amount of shots towards the male. The male was struck an unknown amount of times.”

He was taken to University Hospitals and is in surgery.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation is taking the lead on the case.

