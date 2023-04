EAST CLEVELAND (WJW) – Law enforcement is looking for a woman reported missing out of East Cleveland on Friday.

Ayesha Bailey, 83, was last seen by her family around 11 a.m. Friday. The incident happened on Helmsdale Drive in East Cleveland.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants and gray shoes.

Law enforcement is worried about her safety.

Anyone who sees this missing woman is asked to call 911.