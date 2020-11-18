East Cleveland home set on fire with Molotov cocktails

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Division of the State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is looking for information about a fire that was intentionally set at a home in East Cleveland.

The fire was set around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday at 1654 Wymore Ave.

According to a press release, six people were asleep inside the home when two men threw Molotov cocktails at the house.

All six made it out safely.

Neighbors called the fire department.

Firefighters were able to stop the spread of the flames from damaging the home’s interior, a press release states.

Our investigators are seeking tips from the public regarding an intentionally set fire at a home in Cuyahoga County.



Call 800-589-2728 with tips. pic.twitter.com/fd6NSDEGjY — Ohio Fire Marshal (@OhioFire) November 17, 2020

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

The State Fire Marshal’s tip line is 1-800-589-2728 or you can call the Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at (216)252-7463.