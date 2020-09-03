East Cleveland gets first-ever K9 officer

EAST CLEVELAND (WJW) — The East Cleveland police force grew by four paws Thursday.

The department received its first K9 officer — a German Sheppard named Jack.

Jack came to Northeast Ohio from the Czech Republic.

He had is formal handover Thursday night during a special ceremony with the East Cleveland mayor, his handler and Robert McDowell, who trains and pairs handlers with K9 officers.

McDowell believes K9 Jack will be a very busy dog and demonstrates the department’s commitment to fight crime while reducing the risk to their human officers.

Congratulations Jack! Welcome to the force.

