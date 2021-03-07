East Cleveland detectives find drugs hidden in energy drinks, make arrest

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A traffic stop led to the seizure of drugs, cash and a very small gun, along with an arrest, East Cleveland police reported.

Following up on a reported narcotics complaint Saturday, the East Cleveland Police Department Detective Bureau was staked out in the area of 14000 Terrace Road when they witnessed various “hand-to-hand transactions,” the department reported.

Police then made a traffic stop of a suspect driving a white Cadillac Escalade.

Bringing out a K9 to sniff the vehicle, officers were reportedly given probable cause to search the SUV when the dog alerted police to contraband.

Police searched the vehicle and the area, finding two suspicious Red Bull cans, $624 in cash and a .22 caliber Derringer, which the department said was one of the smallest guns they’ve seen. The Red Bull cans turned out to have suspected crack cocaine hidden inside of them.

The driver of the vehicle, Lamont Parson, was arrested on charges of drug possession and trafficking as well as for having a gun.

“As always, it should be noted Mr. Parson is to be considered innocent until decided otherwise by a jury of his peers,” the police department said in a statement on Facebook.