East Cleveland councilwoman issues ‘travel advisory’ after recent spike in police chases

*The video above shows a chase and crash that just happened this week.*

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — An East Cleveland councilwoman has issued a “travel advisory” due to a high number of police chases that resulted in crashes.

“Due to the high number of Police chases that have resulted in crashes in the City of East Cleveland over the past several weeks, I feel it is my duty, as an Elected Official as well as a concerned resident of the City of East Cleveland to strongly advise anyone traveling through the City of East Cleveland, proceed with extra caution and remain aware of your surroundings while driving at all times,” Councilwoman Juanita Gowdy stated in a press release. “I also implore all residents and those traveling through the City of East Cleveland to please, please obey the traffic laws. If for any reason you are stopped by one of the City’s Police Officers, comply with the Officer’s request. Do not make sudden moves, keep your hands visible and your insurance and license within arm’s reach. I want everyone to stay safe during these difficult times.”

East Cleveland police have been involved in several pursuits recently that ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed in Cleveland. In the past few weeks, several innocent victims suffered serious injuries after the suspects fleeing crashed into their vehicles.

“I applaud the councilwoman for attempting to get the message out to the community,” said East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner. “Her message is to drive carefully and make certain that when an officer tries to pull you over, that you do so. I want to thank the councilwoman for making this outreach to the community. If we can get the message out to the community to safely pull their vehicle over when police initiate a stop, we will have accomplished so much. We do not want to pursue anyone. We simply are charged with the job of enforcing the law.”