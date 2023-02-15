EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — As you navigate the roadways in East Cleveland, you’ll probably come across a set of cameras that appear harmless.

But up until now, these devices have served the role of intimidator for drivers looking to speed.

“That thing was scary to us cause that thing would flash every moment,” said Peter Morgan.

On Tuesday night, East Cleveland city council voted to end the use of these speed cameras.

This decision came after East Cleveland lost its year-long battle in court, fighting a ruling that withholds state funding to cities that use speed cameras.

Regardless of who FOX 8 spoke with in East Cleveland, they had a strong opinion about these traffic cameras.

Some said it’s about time this decision was made, while others are worried about how safe the roadways will be in the aftermath.

“It does prevent a lot of problems with people running lights. We have a school right here and that does cause so many problems with the kids,” shared Morgan.

“Honestly, they are a waste of time. They are a waste of space,” said Matthew King.

Whether you are for speed cameras, or against them, there’s no longer any debate on their use in East Cleveland.

City council has spoken, with a 79-22 to vote to end the program.