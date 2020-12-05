Five people injured in crash on I-90

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A chase ended in a crash on Interstate 90 east in Cleveland Friday evening.

East Cleveland police said the pursuit started with a male threatening a female with a firearm. The suspect vehicle was then involved in a crash on I-90 near East 55th Street.

Four people, including a couple in their 60s, were taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, according to Cleveland EMS. A woman was also taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. All are in stable condition.

(Photo via: ODOT)

The right three lanes on I-90 east at East 55th Street were blocked for part of the evening, the Ohio Department of Transportation said.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: