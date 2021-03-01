East Cleveland chase ends in crash

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The East Cleveland Police Department was involved in a chase early Monday morning.

It ended around 1:45 a.m. at Euclid Ave. and Chester Ave. in Cleveland when the suspect vehicle hit another car.

The driver in the suspect vehicle ran and was taken into custody when police officers tased him following a short foot pursuit.

The suspect was taken to the hospital.

No one in the other car was injured.

Police have not said how or why the pursuit started.

In the last two weeks, three police chases in East Cleveland have ended in crashes, in some cases injuring people who were not involved.

In a Facebook post Sunday, East Cleveland Police Chief S. Gardner wrote, “If you are going to commit crimes and run from the police, do not do it in East Cleveland. My residents deserve better. They are tired of being victimized.”

No one involved in this chase has been identified.