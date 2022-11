ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — All the eastbound lanes on the Ohio Turnpike near State Route 57 in Lorain County are closed after a fiery crash on Friday morning.

A semi trailer caught fire just past SR 57. Officials say the fire has been extinguished and no one was injured.

(Credit: John Cooke Jr.)

Drivers won’t be able to enter the turnpike at the SR 57 ramp. It’s best to exit the turnpike at 142 and take I-90.

Drivers are asked to find another route and avoid the area.

