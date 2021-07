CLEVELAND (WJW) — A popular restaurant on East 4th street is closing its dining room because of staffing issues.

In a Facebook post, Zócalo Tequilería says that starting July 18, they will only open for special events and for private parties.

The Mexican restaurant opened its doors in 2007 bringing spicy, colorful food and a wide array of tequilas and Mexican beers right to the heart of Cleveland.