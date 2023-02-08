**Related Video Above: Chagrin Cinemas closing after 33 years.**

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) — Employees were notified Wednesday the Fairview Park Earth Fare location is closing.

The health and wellness supermarket company announced they’ll be offering a 25% off-everything liquidation sale at the spot on 3450 West Gate Mall starting Wednesday and running until items are gone.

The company filed for bankruptcy in 2020, but reopened with new leadership. The Fairview Park location, which opened in 2011, reopened last fall after being closed during the pandemic.

The company blamed the “economic climate” for the decision to close the location.

“We are extremely disheartened to announce the closure of this store,” Henry Kugler, Chief

Operating Officer of Earth Fare, said in a statement. ” … Ultimately we are unable to provide our shoppers with the experience they need and deserve. We will always be grateful to our loyal shoppers who have supported us through the years.”

The employees out of a job were reportedly told they could transfer to the nearby location in Canton if they so choose.