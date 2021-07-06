Early voting starts Wednesday for Congressional primary election

This Tuesday, April 28, 2020 file photo shows Jerome Fedor, left, voting using social distancing at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, in Cleveland, Ohio. Ohio’s elections chief says his office plans to remove about 120,000 inactive Ohio voter registrations from state voter rolls after the November election. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Wednesday is the first day of early voting for the Aug. 3 special Congressional primary election.

This election will decide one Democratic and one Republican candidate to appear on the November ballot to fill the vacant seat in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District. It was previously held by Marcia Fudge who is now the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Biden administration.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections will be open for early voting:

Weekdays from July 7 to July 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Weekdays from July 26 to July 30 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are two Republican candidates: Laverne Gore and Felicia Washington Ross. It’s a crowded field on the Democratic side with 13 candidates on the ballot: Martin Alexander, John E. Barnes Jr., James Jerome Bell, Shontel Brown, Seth J. Corey, Jeff Johnson, Will Knight, Pamela M. Pinkney, Isaac Powell, Lateek Shabazz, Tariq K. Shabazz, Shirley Smith and Nina Turner.

Ohio’s 11th Congressional District consists of 27 municipalities in Cuyahoga County. It stretches south into Summit County to include Richfield, Fairlawn and parts of Akron.