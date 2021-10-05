Early voting schedule for Ohio’s November election

(WJW) – Ohio has several big races coming up on November 2.

Early in-person voting begins Tuesday, October 5 at 8 a.m.

Early voting will last through November 1.

Absentee voting by mail is also now underway.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked by November 1.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 30 at noon.

Cleveland voters will decide on the city’s next mayor.

Nonprofit leader Justin Bibb and Cleveland Council president are vying for the job.

Justin Bibb (left), Kevin Kelley (right), FOX 8 Photo

Cuyahoga County Democratic councilwoman Shontel Brown will face Republican Laverne Gore for the 11th U.S. House district seat.

Gore is a businesswoman and activist.

The seat opened when Marcia Fudge joined the Biden Administration as United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Republican Mike Carey, a coal lobbyist, faces Democratic state Rep. Allison Russo, for the Columbus-area 15th U.S. House district.

There are also a number of local council and school board races.

Here is the early in-person voting schedule:

October 5 – 8th: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 12 – 15th: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 18 – 22nd: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 25 – 29th: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

October 30: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

October 31: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

November 1st: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.