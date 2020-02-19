Early voting begins today in Ohio’s 2020 presidential primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Early voting in Ohio’s March 17 presidential primary begins Wednesday.

The state’s Democrats will have their first chance to indicate who they want to enter an almost certain face-off with Republican President Donald Trump this fall.

Voter registration closed Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Eight Democrats who made Ohio ballots remain in the race.

They include the early front-runners, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, as well as former Vice President Joe Biden; former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; investor/activist Tom Steyer; and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.