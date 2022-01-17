Early snow totals are in from NWS

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The National Weather Service in Cleveland has started updating preliminary snow totals for portions of Northeast Ohio.

While more snow is falling in some areas and more is expected later today, the following are early updates from the big event overnight.

Willoughby – 12

Euclid – 14.5

Mayfield Heights – 13

Shaker Heights – 13

Lakewood – 11

Parma – 11.8

Westlake – 9

Sheffield Lake – 7.5

Elyria – 6

Broadview Heights – 9

Strongsville – 12

Sagamore Hills – 15

Chagrin Falls – 11.7

Perry – 18

Mentor – 12.5

Concord – 17.2

Ashtabula – 16.5

Conneaut – 18

Stow – 16

Tallmadge – 15.3

Medina – 10.4

Kent – 14.5

Ravenna – 12.5

Cuyahoga Falls – 14.2

The totals will likely be updated by NWS throughout the day.

These numbers were last updated at 8:45 a.m.

If you don’t see your city on the list, the numbers may not be in just yet.

Snowfalls reports are being updated here.