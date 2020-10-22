Early morning showers expected on Thursday, temps in the 70s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A narrow line of segmented showers expected early Thursday morning until about 10 a.m. will lend way to a very warm and bright Thursday overall.

The warmth will stick around through Friday.

Temperatures will climb into the 70s Thursday and Friday!

Here’s the temperature futurecast:

Temperature Futurecast

A much cooler weekend will directly follow this late-week warm-up.

Showers will return after 5 p.m. Friday ahead of a stronger cold front,

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: